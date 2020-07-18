’90 Day Fiancé’: Lisa Hamme Talks Divorce, Money Woes, And Bad Sex With Usman Umar

Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s relationship was filled with highs and lows on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but the couple seemed committed to making it work and ended up getting married by the end of the series. However, that has all changed and Lisa is opening up about her failed marriage on a new episode of The Domenick Nati Show.

The host kicked off the interview by asking Lisa about her current status with her Nigerian husband. She responded by saying she wasn’t entirely sure what the status was, but that she had heard rumors through the “grapevine” about Usman filing for a divorce.

“Usman has had me blocked for a very long time,” she said. “But he’s told everyone that he has filed for divorce so I will wait for my paperwork.”

When asked if she wanted to end her marriage, she said she had been dealing with an internal struggle, but now knows what’s best for her.

“My heart and my mind have been fighting back and forth, but my mind is taking over and letting me know that I’ll be happy to get my papers.”

The couple met and dated online for several years before Lisa traveled to meet Usman in his home country. While there, they got married and agreed that Usman would relocate to the United States through the K-1 visa process, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During their time on the show, Usman talked more about growing his rap career internationally than he did about his love for the older woman, and fans were quick to believe he was only marrying the American woman for a green card and a chance at stardom.

During his own appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Usman denied the allegations that he had been using his wife. He said she was a poor woman, and that she had nothing to offer him. He went on to say that she had been refusing to give him the earnings he made from doing videos for fans and that she was holding it over his head. When asked about the money, Lisa said she had already sent some of the money to her estranged husband before pointing out that he also owes her.

The conversation shifted to the couple’s sex life, and Lisa was asked whether she and Usman had sex during their time together. She said they had sex “many times” but that the experience was subpar.

“How was it?” the host questioned. “Out of 1-10?”

“Negative,” she responded.

As for whether she’s currently dating anyone, Lisa said she has other Nigerian friends but she isn’t in a relationship.

“I’m not in a committed relationship except for myself right now,” she said.