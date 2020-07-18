Lauren Akins Shares Adorable Family Photo With Her Three Daughters

Lauren Akins has her hands full with three little girls.

Lauren Akins, the wife of country singer Thomas Rhett, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 18, to share an adorable family photo featuring all three of her daughters. The little girls and their mom were seated outside on the grass, cheering on their father while he fished.

Akins and Rhett share three children together, including 4-year-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted, 2-year-old Ada James and 5-month-old Lennon Love. While she certainly had her hands full, Akins beamed and looked happier than ever as she snapped the sweet photo.

The 30-year-old mom-of-three sported a camouflage T-shirt and wore her long blond hair tied up in a ponytail with a red bow. She went makeup-free and accessorized with a few gold chain necklaces and rings.

Willa leaned in close to her mother to make it into the frame, shooting a smile at the camera. She wore her hair in braids with a gold accent piece. Younger sister Ada sat on the other side of her mother, cheerfully holding up a pink can of La Croix while smiling at the camera, her curls framing her face. Lennon sat on her mother’s lap, taking in her surroundings. Tall trees and carefully manicured grass was visible behind them.

The new post got a lot of love online, earning over 100,000 likes in just an hour. She boasts a total of 2.4 million followers on the platform, where she frequently shares adorable photos of her family. Many of her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo and to remark upon how quickly the little girls were growing.

Others shared their opinion of which parent they thought Lennon looked like, most agreeing that it is Rhett.

“When did Willa grow up that fast?!? Such a beautiful young girl,” wrote one fan.

“Lennon is getting so big!! And Willa is like a tween overnight! What the heck!” commented another fan of the family.

“Lennon’s hair kills me!!! So freaking cute. I’m just shocked at how much she has. Such a beautiful group of girls,” one more person gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Akins and Rhett opened up about Willa’s adoption story during an interview with Kelly Clarkson earlier this year.

“I was like, ‘Oh my word. This little girl has just taken my heart.’ I was like, ‘Honey, we’ve gotta find her her forever home. Like, I know that’s why I’m here is to get this girl to her home,'” Akins recalled.