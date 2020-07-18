Lucy Hale ‘Had A Thing’ For Colton Underwood ‘For A Long Time,’ Source Claims

According to a source exclusive to Hollywood Life, Lucy Hale has “had a thing” for former Bachelor frontman Colton Underwood for a while now.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Underwood and Hale have allegedly been hanging out a lot since he split from his ex, Cassie Randolph. Photographs showed the two enjoying a hike together recently, and supposedly they’ve made a habit out of these “casual hike dates.”

“Lucy is in no rush for a relationship with anybody at this point and actually really enjoys being single. But at the same time, she doesn’t see anything wrong with spending time with Colton and really enjoys his company, so if it leads to something more, than that’s fine, too,” said the insider in the new article.

They also said the Pretty Little Liars alumna and Underwood enjoy each other’s company. Also, Hale does not have as busy a schedule as she usually does at the moment, given the ongoing pandemic and lockdown restrictions. While their schedules are open, they’re enjoying “getting to know each other.”

“Lucy has had a thing for Colton for long time and she isn’t afraid to shoot her shot now that he is a free man,” spilled the source.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images

The insider continued, saying that the 31-year-old actress wanted to see if Underwood is the person she’s envisioned him to be since she first started having feelings for him.

Hollywood Life reported that Hale wants to give her feelings for Underwood a chance and see how things progress.

That said, their alleged relationship is still in its “infancy,” and the source conveyed it would be “interesting” to see if something more serious ends up evolving between the two.

Fans of the pair appeared to have mixed feelings on social media. Some people theorized that the relationship could potentially be a coordinated PR stunt for Hale, who may be unemployed now due to the cancellation of her series, Katy Keene.

Others thought that while the duo was unexpected, they made a cute couple, while some of Hale’s supporters feel she is too good for the former Bachelor lead.

Before jumping into his supposed new dalliance with Hale, Underwood dated Randolph for more than a year after they met during Season 30 of The Bachelor in 2019.

Randolph left such an impression on the reality star that he chose to break things off with the finalists, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, to get back with her. Ultimately, they decided to part ways in May 2020.