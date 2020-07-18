Blac Chyna Poses In Silky Lingerie On Instagram

Blac Chyna recently took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a pink-hued pajama set that showcased all of her curves. She shared the sultry image on Saturday, July 18, much to the delight of her 16.4 million followers.

Chyna modeled on a gray leather chaise lounge, sitting up on the couch with one leg crossed over the other. She placed one hand on her knee. She tilted her head to the side and looked off camera. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, the hint of a close-lipped smile playing on her face. She held a Tiffany blue book in her hand that read “LEVELS” in a white font in all-caps.

The 32-year-old former reality star wore her tresses parted in the middle, a blond hue with a hint of orange. Her straight strands were tossed over her shoulders and cascaded down her back in pin-straight strands. Her locks reached all the way down to her backside.

Chyna wore a low-cut, lingerie top with narrow straps that curved around her shoulders. The plunging top emphasized her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust, as well as her décolletage piercing, which glinted in the light. The neckline ended in a bow on her chest. A hint of her inked midriff peeked out.

She wore teeny shorts that curved around her derriere, barely covering her booty. Due to the side angle of the photo, fans caught a peek at Chyna’s curves.

Her long legs were partially cut out of the picture, and therefore seemed to go on forever. Her tattooed calves were on display.

Chyna’s stiletto-shaped nails were lacquered with pink and white polish.

Chyna’s followers flocked to the comments section of the snapshot in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest look. While some fans replied solely with heart-eye and flame emoji, others wrote lengthier messages to the star.

“All about elegance,” gushed one social media user.

“YES QUEEN LOOKING YUMMY,” shared a second person, following up their message with a drooling emoji.

“@blacchyna my role model,” declared a third follower.

“@blacchyna you looking so adorable,” wrote a fourth fan, punctuating their comment with a red heart and flame emoji.

As Blac Chyna fans and The Inquisitr readers know, Chyna frequently shares scantily-clad images of herself on her Instagram grid. Her latest post prior to this one featured the model rocking many different black and white outfits in a multi-post slideshow on the app.