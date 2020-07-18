Gwyneth Paltrow And Daughter Apple Martin Are Seriously Twinning In New Swimsuit Photo

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a new photo to her Instagram timeline Saturday afternoon, with a special appearance by her daughter Apple Martin. The Iron Man star doesn’t post images of her daughter regularly to social media, so the new selfie was quite the surprise to her 7.1 million followers. It wasn’t just Apple’s appearance in the new photo that had fans freaking out, but how identical the mother-daughter duo looked. Gwyeneth, 47, was seriously twinning with her 16-year-old child.

The pair were lounging outside on a white-cushioned sofa while taking in the sun. Gwyneth sported a navy blue bikini top, and tortoise framed glasses. Apple’s outfit was out of shot, but she appeared to be wearing a white top. An iPhone 11 could be seen in the background which sported a seriously glittery gold case.

In just a few hours, the new photograph from Gwyneth brought in almost 500,000 likes, putting the image on track to become one of the movie stars’ most popular posts to date. Thousands of comments piled up below the pic, with several of Gqyneth’s celebrity friends chiming in on the cute snapshot. Kate Hudson, Martha Hunt, and Rachel Zoe were just a few of the famous pals who noted they loved the picture.

Fans threw their compliments in below the image as well.

“Twinning… the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… beautiful pic,” one fan joked using a pun of Apple’s name.

Apple turned 16 back in May and Gwyneth shared a precious tribute to her girl in a separate Instagram post. The blondie looked beautiful in a pink and white floral dress while posing on a luxury couch.

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times,” the proud mama wrote.

That particular post of just Apple brought in over 600,000 likes in less than a day, also one of the most popular pics on Gwyneth’s timeline to date. Apple was tagged in the photo, but her account remains private. The 16-year-old only has just over 1,100 followers and has shared just 23 images to her on feed.