Mandy Rose Sizzles In Pink Sports Bra & Shorts With Camouflage Mask For 30th Birthday

WWE star Mandy Rose thanked everybody for their best wishes on her 30th birthday by sharing two images of herself looking hot in a workout outfit on Instagram, and her followers appeared to appreciate the wrestler’s sexy share.

In the series of images, Mandy appeared to pose in an area that was paved near a street. A large tire showed in the background — the type that is often used for various exercises. She wore a pink sports bra that featured a v-neck and spaghetti straps. The top gave viewers a peek at Mandy’s generous cleavage, and it showcased her muscular shoulders and arms. She paired the garment with matching high waisted shorts, which showcased her toned legs and taut abs. On her feet, Mandy wore a pair of white and pink sneakers that complimented her workout attire. She accessorized with a pink camouflage Gaither style face covering. The wrestler’s blond hair was pulled back mostly away from her face, and long fringe pieces fell over one side of her forehead.

In the first shot, Mandy had her mask pulled up over her nose and mouth, and she posed with one hand on her hip and the other on top of her head. She looked out at the camera. The second picture showed the wrestler’s whole face because she had the mask down around her neck. Mandy’s smile showed off her white teeth and strong chin.

In her caption, Mandy noted that she’d celebrated her 30th birthday. Her followers responded with plenty of happy birthday wishes and likes. At least 124,000 hit the “like” button, and more than 3,500 left and uplifting comments for her.

“Happy birthday, beautiful!!! I hope it’s so great,” wished one fan who also included a red heart emoji and celebration confetti.

“Happy birthday, Mandy. May all your wishes come true. Stay safe and blessed,” a second follower wrote, including a birthday cake emoji with candles.

“Happy birthday, beautiful Mandy. I’m glad you’re having an amazing day. I love you so much,” declared a third devotee who also left a red heart and red heart-eye smiley.

“Happy Birthday! There’s no doubt that 30 never looked better! Make sure Mary provides the happy hour,” a fourth Instagrammer encouraged.

