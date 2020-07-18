Sierra Skye Teases Fans In Unbuttoned Shorts While Tugging Bikini Top

Model Sierra Skye knows how to get the attention of her 4.1 million Instagram followers. Most of the time she does it by flaunting her fabulous figure in revealing outfits. On Saturday, she did not let them down. The beauty took to the photo-sharing app to show off her sexy curves in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a skimpy bikini top.

Sierra turned up the heat by wearing her shorts unzipped with the top of them folded down, showing off the curve of her hips and her taut abs. The shorts were frayed on the front and the bottoms of the pockets hung past the hem. Her bathing suit top was black and it featured small, classic triangle-shaped cups that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display.

The photo showed Sierra facing the camera as she stood at the back of a vehicle. The hatchback was open, revealing a red interior. A purse sat inside the hatch behind her. The image was cropped at the middle of Sierra’s thighs, giving her fans a good look at most of her beautifully bronzed skin.

The popular influencer wore her hair in a messy bun piled on her head. Her long fringed was curled, and it framed her face. As far as accessories, Sierra wore a pair of gold hoop earrings, a bracelet, a belly ring and a ring.

Waving a fistful of money, Sierra looked off to the side with a serious expression on her face. She tugged at the middle of her bikini with her other hand. The post was an advertisement for a giveaway, but judging from a few the comments, some of her followers did not notice the money in her hand.

“damn I didn’t see the money, I was looking at you! Your priceless,” joked one admirer.

“Very beautiful hot baby babe honey dear,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You are so beautiful Sierra,” a fourth fan chimed in.

“You look AMAZING,” a fourth comment read.

The post got a lot of love, racking up more than 27,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

It is not unusual for Sierra to generate such a response from her admirers. Most of her fans love it when she shares snapshots that show her scantily clad. It seems one of her favorite things to wear is a bikini, of which she must own dozens. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo that featured her wearing a colorful two piece while soaking up some sun.