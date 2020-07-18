Garcelle Beauvais Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Red Gown Following ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Drama

The 'RHOBH' star rocked a gorgeous red gown in a photo posted hours after she taped the grueling Season 10 reunion with her Bravo co-stars.

Garcelle Beauvais stunned in a glam shot posted hours after a grueling taping for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion. The newly-crowned RHOBH star threw shade – a perfect shade of red, that is – amid the apparent drama that went down at the show’s virtual taping this week.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page, the 53-year-old Bravo beauty wore a stunning crimson, cape-style gown as she posed while crouched down. Garcelle wore matching strappy heels and her hair was styled sleek and straight as she gazed at the camera while rocking the draped dress. The actress and reality star also flashed several rings for the glamorous shot.

In the caption to the post, the mom of three noted that there is a shade of red for everyone — and she wasn’t kidding, as it’s clear she found the perfect hue for herself.

In comments to Garcelle’s gorgeous post, fans and famous friends, including supermodel Beverly Johnson, actresses Angie Harmon and Holly Robinson-Peete, and Garcelle’s RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley all reacted to the pic. The photo was also “liked” by fellow Housewives newbie Sutton Stracke and more than 34,000 others.

“Girl I can’t take it!!!! You are stunning Queen,” wrote pal Sherri Shepherd.

“11 out of 10,” another Instagram follower added.

“Gorgeous!!!! ” a third chimed in. “How was the reunion? I can’t wait to see your radiant self!”

Garcelle’s actual reunion prep, seen here, involved a masked glam squad who helped get her looking fierce and fabulous. The actress wore her hair in a sleek bob that was shorter than in her post-show pic, but fans won’t get to see the complete look util the update special airs later this summer.

Garcelle’s glamorous post-show pic was a far cry from the photo posted by her co-star Teddi Mellencamp. In her own Instagram post which can be seen here, the RHOBH veteran and accountability coach looked exhausted as she lamented the 13-hour filming that left her feeling far from refreshed.

The drama must have been intense for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars as they rehashed this season’s antics earlier this week. Following the fiery taping, series star Denise Richards reportedly took to her own social media page to “unfollow” Teddi, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna, a fellow soap opera veteran and her onetime friend of over 20 years, according to Hollywood Life. Interestingly, Garcelle also unfollowed Rinna on the social media platform, the site noted.