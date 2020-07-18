Mariana Morais Slays In A Tiny White Crop Top & Denim Shorts: ‘Let’s Go Out’

A new Instagram post by stunner Mariana Morais generated a lot of heat on Saturday afternoon. The social media influencer shared a quartet of snaps on her page and it looked like her followers had a tough time choosing a favorite.

The set of photos showed Mariana standing outdoors with a lot of greenery as well as an ornate lion sculpture behind her. She had her long, blond tresses styled in loose waves and they gently framed her face and cascaded down her back.

Mariana’s first photo showed her from behind and she had her head turned so she could gaze over her shoulder toward the photographer. She appeared to have a very slight smile on her face, her plump lips pursed together softly, and her head dipped just a touch so that her chin nearly grazed her shoulder.

She had a large, light-blue tote bag slung over her shoulder. One arm was draped over it and her hand curved under the bottom of it, gripping it lightly. Mariana wore denim shorts that highlighted her pert derriere and slim waist, and she finished the look with a tiny crop top.

The second photo in this weekend quartet of shots showed Mariana’s jaw-dropping figure from the front. She cocked a hip and smiled with her arms raised, and it appeared to have been snapped while she was in motion.

“perfection every time,” one of her fans commented.

Mariana’s waist looked almost impossibly tiny in this picture, as the waistband of her shorts hung loosely across her chiseled abs. The bralette barely covered her breasts as it revealed a significant amount of underboob and a hint of cleavage.

As the short series of pictures continued, Mariana toyed with her hair and crinkled her nose. Then, in the last shot, she confidently showcased her curvy booty.

“Most perfect girl EVER,” someone declared.

“That should be illegal,” a fan teased.

Many of Mariana’s Instagram posts showcase her jaw-dropping physique in itty-bitty bikinis. This was something of a different look for her, but her nearly 800,000 followers obviously felt that this vibe was equally as enticing as her typical bikini looks.

“Your personality always explodes out of every photo you post. More so than anyone else I can think of,” noted one impressed supporter.

This quartet of snapshots received more than 16,500 likes in the first hour after the Brazilian model had first shared it. Dozens of her more dedicated fans commented as well and there was no shortage of love for this latest sizzling-hot look.

Mariana teasingly suggested that she was ready to go out and her supporters were definitely ready to take her up on the offer.