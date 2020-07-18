Katherine Schwarzenegger Snuggles Dog In New Post, Promotes Adoption

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared an adorable photo of her beloved dog Maverick.

Author and businesswoman Katherine Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Saturday, July 18, to share a sweet double photo post featuring her beloved dog, Maverick. Schwarzenegger exuded happiness while snuggling the mixed breed whom she rescued from an animal shelter in 2016.

Schwarzenegger hopped on the popular tie-dye trend with a beautiful pale blue sweatshirt and matching pants. She was makeup-free and accessorized with a thin gold necklace and diamond earrings. She wore her blond hair tied back in a bun and wore a pair of black cat-eye-style sunglasses perched on top of her head.

The 30-year-old lounged on a white couch in front of two windows, sun streaming in and filling the room with light. In the first snapshot included in the post, she wrapped her arms around Maverick, burying her face in his fur. In the second photo, the dog was lying on her lap and looking off into the distance.

In her caption, Schwarzenegger expressed just how much she loves Maverick and encouraged her followers to adopt rather than purchase a dog. Maverick is well known online and even has his own Instagram account.

Schwarzenegger also wrote a children’s book inspired by Maverick entitled Maverick and Me. The purpose of the book is to teach children about the process of adopting a dog and the responsibilities that go into it.

Schwarzenegger’s post got a lot of love online, accumulating more than 11,000 likes shortly after it was posted. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo and to thank her for being vocal regarding the topic of pet adoption. Others asked her how she is doing health-wise, as she is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband Chris Pratt.

“I love how much you love Mav, makes me feel normal about my adoration for my pup!” wrote one person.

“Well, we know what kind of mom you are going to be,” gushed another fan.

“So cute! I’m curious to know how he’ll be when the baby arrives. I hope they are the best of friends!” one more person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwarzenegger has been fairly private about her pregnancy thus far. However, she has emphasized that Pratt has been extra supportive toward her during this time.

“I have a very wonderful husband who’s very, it’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything,” she said during a recent interview.