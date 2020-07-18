Devon Windsor Gets Windswept While Posing In A Bikini Top

Devon Windsor stunned her 2.1 million followers with her latest Instagram upload, sharing two images and a video of herself wearing a bikini top and a sarong while turquoise waters sparkled behind her. She appeared to be on a boat.

The Victoria’s Secret model rocked a ruffled bathing suit top that boasted a halter top that tied around the nape of her neck. The swimsuit covered her bust entirely, the zebra-striped cups emphasizing her chest.

She wore her dark gray coverup low on her hips, which accentuated her torso and showcased her tanned and toned midriff. The sarong was tied in a knot on the side of her waist.

In the first shot, Devon looked directly at the camera, her lips parted and her pearly white teeth on display. While one hand fell down her body, her other arm was bent at the elbow, her hand touching the back of her head.

Her icy blond tresses were deeply parted and flipped over the crown of her head, cascading down her shoulder in beachy waves.

As for her jewelry, Devon chose to accessorize with earrings, a necklace, and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

The second image seemed to be windblown, as Devon now wore her hair in an updo, her skirt flapping in the breeze.

She used a filter in the video clip that made her bikini sparkle. She panned the camera over the background, showing the cloudy sky and the dark blue waves.

Devon’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, leaving her messages of emoji and praise. In the caption of the post, she wrote that the weather was overcast, but that she could still get a tan.

Some were transfixed by her stare.

“Hypnotic eyes,” wrote one person, including a heart-eye emoji and two red exclamation points.

“Where did you get those dreamy eyes?” wondered a second fan, writing “WOW” in all-caps.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Gorgeous girl,” shared another, punctuating their comment with two pink hearts.

Others still loved the locale of the Instagram slideshow.

“It looks so beautiful there,” pointed out a fourth social media user, following up their comment with a smiley face with heart eyes.

At the time of this writing, the set racked up more than 24,700 likes and more than 130 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Devon Windsor frequently shows off her swimwear collection on her Instagram account. One of her most recent posts prior to this one featured the model posing in a bikini on a yacht.