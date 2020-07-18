Valeria Orsini Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skintight Workout Ensemble

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini likely inspired thousands of fans on social media after she shared some new content of herself working out on Saturday, July 18. She posted the sultry new snapshots for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram and it quickly caught the attention of many within minutes.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was seemingly photographed indoors for the series, which consisted of two images. Valeria took center stage as she posed while siting down and holding an Ashoc Energy can. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted, pushed her chest out, and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Valeria’s long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — was pulled back into a high-ponytail. The locks did not appear to be styled further as they cascaded down in slight waves.

However, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the post, as she showcased her famous figure in a revealing and stylish workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a sporty top that featured hues of blue and two thick straps that went over Valeria’s shoulders and down her back. The garment was very tight on the model, highlighting her assets. The top also featured a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of cleavage. Further on display was her chiseled core, as the top was cropped.

Valeria paired the sporty top with a pair of matching bottoms that looked to be made out of a stretchy material. The bottoms were quite form-fitting on her, showcasing her waist, curvy hips, and derriere.

Valeria did not include a geotag in the post, opting to conceal her specific location from her followers.

In the caption, she shared with fans that she was about to begin her Muay Thai training session. She further tagged Ashoc Energy’s Instagram handle, before asking which of her fans were working out on “this beautiful Saturday.”

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 12,000 likes within just three hours after going live. More than 300 followers also took to the comments section to shower Valeria with compliments on her figure, beauty, and ensemble.

“So beautiful my darling,” one user wrote.

“Keep killing it Valeria,” added a second fan.

“You are a beast in the best way,” a third admired proclaimed.

“Gorgeous as usual,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Valeria has posted several bold looks to her social media account, especially this past week. On July 13, she sent temperatures soaring after wearing a revealing teal dress that that did not offer much coverage, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 20,000 likes.