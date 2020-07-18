Kendall Jenner Dons Skimpy Black Bikini And Yankees Hat On Utah Vacation

Kendall Jenner is wowing her 134 million followers yet again on Instagram by sharing two new bikini snaps. In the recent double-post, Kendall sported a black two-piece bathing suit which was quite revealing. The top featured spaghetti straps which tied midway down her back, while the bottoms were quite cheeky revealing a good porting of her bum. Also taking center stage in the new pic was a camouflaged Yankees hat, which the 24-year-old sported backward. Kendall left her long brown hair down and straight which had a few waves from being out and about on a water craft.

The first photo was snapped by one of Kendall’s pals as she was taking her own picture with an iPhone. The model was taking in the beautiful surroundings, as she and sister Kylie Jenner vacationed with friends in Utah two weeks ago. Kendall noted in the post that the photo was from a few weeks ago and wasn’t taken today. The reality star was sitting on a boat when the first pic was nabbed, and the second showed her staring at the mystic blue-green water while standing on the rocky shore. Also in the frame was a Master Craft boat with a float attached to the end, one usually used for pulling thrill-seekers behind the boat.

In under an hour, the photo had over 2.6 million likes, nothing unusual for a new post from Kendall.

In the comments, fans of the model left hundreds of complimentary emoji ranging from heart-eyed faces to fire symbols. Unfortunately for Kendall and other members of the Kardashian and Jenner clans, their comment sections are riddled with spam and self-promoters, but there were plenty of fans there to weed out the junk with true sentiments.

“U are the most picture perfect in the world,” one admirer wrote.

“This place is seriously beautiful,” a second wrote of the stunning location.

“That’s a good looking hat right there,” a third fan noted of her Yankees cap.

Kendall shared other photos from her Utah trip with friends earlier this month when she was in the western state for the Fourth of July. Kylie also shared a slew of images from her vacation, also posing alongside the impressive Utah terrain. The makeup mogul took several pictures in Canyon Point, noting in her caption that the place didn’t seem real.

“It almost looks like one of the default wallpapers on the old windows computers,” one commenter joked.

The pair were criticized for traveling as cases in California spiked from the coronavirus, as well as for vacationing near the Navajo Nation who are experiencing disproportionate effects from the virus as well.