‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Refresher Recap: A Primer For New Episodes Starting On Monday, July 20

The Bold and the Beautiful will air its first brand new episode on Monday, July 20. CBS made the exciting announcement on July 13 and confirmed that the sudser will no longer be airing classic episodes.

However, it has been two months since The Bold and the Beautiful showed original content and many viewers may need a refresher or primer on the soap opera and its storylines. A quick B&B recap reveals cliffhangers and unfinished confrontations.

Quinn Destroyed ‘Bridge’

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) took great joy in bringing down Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). When she discovered the video on Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) phone of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing, she uploaded it on Brooke’s digital photo frame.

The video clip played at “Bridge’s” reunion party. Both Ridge and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) felt betrayed and all hell broke loose. The dressmaker punched Bill and walked out on Brooke and declared that their marriage was over.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Bill Moved Out

Bill found Katie packing her clothes to leave him. He told her that he was at fault and that he should leave the house. However, he was not willing to give up their relationship.

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers confirm that Bill is willing to do anything to make up with Katie.

Ridge & Shauna’s Las Vegas Trip

Ridge followed Shauna to Las Vegas where they continued to bond and fall in love. They shared a passionate, but drunken, kiss in front of a Vegas chapel.

However, Brooke tracked down the tailor and flew him back to L.A. It seems as if the dressmaker may have been too drunk to remember the previous evening’s events.

Denise Richards recently divulged that Shauna is married, and it seems as if she and Ridge tied the knot.

Sean Smith / CBS

Dr. Escobar Knocks Out Flo

In one of the most talked-about-cliffhangers, Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) clobbered Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) with a candlestick holder after she found out that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was lying about her terminal illness. The two dragged her unconscious body out of the beach house before Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) returned home.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they kidnap Flo and take her to Sally’s apartment. There, they will chain her to a radiator.

Sean Smith / CBS

Hope Exposes Thomas

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confessed that her brother had talked her into kissing Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) then exposed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at his wedding with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes).

When Hope appeared in a bridal gown while he was making his vows to Zoe, he left the model at the altar and said that he wanted to be with the mother of his child. However, she just wanted to expose him as a liar and a manipulator. Thomas left the ceremony and disappeared.

As for Hope, she and Liam had a private wedding ceremony in the cabin. They made it official at the city hall the next day.

Zoe is leaning on Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for support, as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers confirm.