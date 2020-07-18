Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Fiery Red Swimsuit On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou turned up the heat in a new Instagram post she uploaded on Saturday. The model posted a collection of photos that showed her rocking a fiery red and orange cut-out swimsuit as she posed in a large pool. The monokini did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly seemed to drive her fans wild.

The photos showed Stassie relaxing at the edge of what looked to be an infinity pool. Behind her, several lounge chairs could be seen, as well as tall palm trees and umbrellas. A somewhat crowded bar was visible in the distance. It looked to be a clear and sunny day as the rays washed over her and caused her tan skin to glow.

Stassie’s swimwear featured a strapless top made of red and orange slightly sheer fabric. The top hugged her busty chest closely and squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. The top connected to the bottom on one side, leaving the other side open.

Her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the top and the u-shaped thong bottom. The front dipped below her belly button to show off her abs, while the sides rested just above her hips to accentuate her curvy waist. The high cuts perfectly framed the influencer’s lean legs and pert derrière.

Stassie accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her brunette locks fell down her shoulders in a neat blowout.

The first of the three images showed the brunette beauty facing sideways as she stretched one arm behind her on the pool’s edge. She arched her back and stuck her round booty out, further emphasizing her figure. She turned her head to the camera and stared ahead with a sultry gaze.

In the second image, Stassie faced the lens and crossed one leg in front of her body. Her legs were submerged in the water. The final image showed the babe leaning back and flexing her ab muscles.

The post received more than 317,000 likes in under a day, proving to be a hit with Stassie’s fans. Many of the YouTuber’s followers left praise for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“What a baddieeeee,” one fan wrote.

“Yessss I love this,” added aanother user.

“You are hotter than the sun rn,” a third follower declared.

Stassie’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post, she posed on a boat in a neon pink bikini that showcased her killer body once more.