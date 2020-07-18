Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Clingy Romper & Praises Van Life Mornings

Sara Underwood caused a massive stir among her millions of Instagram followers with her Saturday upload. Her photo caption suggested that she was just enjoying a quiet morning amid her ongoing “van life” adventures and this lifestyle clearly suits her splendidly.

The photo showed Sara wearing a pajama romper and sitting on a blanket with a gorgeous landscape scene behind her. A bit of a plaid shirt could be seen in the corner of the snapshot, which seemed like it was probably a shirt that was covering the arm of her long-time beau Jacob Witzling.

In her caption, Sara noted that this pajama onesie was from the online brand Fashion Nova. As an ambassador for the brand, she wears their pieces often. Most would likely say that this photo showed exactly why they utilize Sara to showcase their looks so frequently.

The “On Cloud 9” pajamas were aptly named, as it was comprised of a light-blue material covered in white clouds. The onesie had cap sleeves and a button-up V front, and the stretchy fabric clung to all of Sara’s notorious curves.

The cut of the front was quite low, allowing Sara to flaunt her deep cleavage nearly to the point of having a wardrobe malfunction. The knit fabric stretched across her breasts and teased the model’s fans with a sense of her flat tummy and curvy hips.

“God you are such a beautiful woman everything about you is perfect,” one of Sara’s followers exclaimed.

Sara touts a following of more than 9.1 million people on Instagram and this pajama onesie was an immediate hit. In less than an hour, her new post had already been liked about 50,000 times.

Nearly 300 people commented on this sizzling-hot snap as well. It appeared that it was nothing but love for this sexy, yet also almost angelic, glimpse of the blond bombshell living her best life with her beau in the van.

“You get hotter by the minute,” a fan declared.

“Best picture of the day for sure! What a stunner,” another fan praised.

“Love you in that romper!” someone else wrote.

This is not the first time that Sara has flaunted her jaw-dropping hourglass curves in a romper, and it probably will not be the last. A couple of months ago she showed off some cleavage while wearing a silly green garment from the same brand.

Not long before that, she posed by her truck cabin and struck a pose in another clingy, but still cozy number. Sara impresses her millions of fans with nearly ever outfit she showcases, but this one seemed to be an especially popular look that received an enormous amount of love.