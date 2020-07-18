FDA Approves Pooled COVID-19 Screening Amid Shortage Of Testing Supplies

With nationwide shortages in COVID-19 testing supplies amid the recent surge of cases around the U.S. causing excessive wait times for test results, the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sample pooling to help ease the burden.

In so doing, the federal agency approved Quest Diagnostic’s SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR test for use with pooled samples containing up to four swab specimens. In the event that a pool is found to contain the virus, individual specimens would then be tested to determine which ones are positive.

As samples are pooled, it is expected that fewer tests will be run overall, which should equate to fewer testing supplies being used and more tests being run at the same time. The hope is that this methodology will allow for patients to receive their results more quickly. Per the Wall Street Journal and other outlets, people in coronavirus hot spots are frequently waiting a week or more for test results.

Pool testing has long been a topic for discussion among members of the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force. As reported by The Hill earlier this month, Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx discussed the strategy during a conference call with governors in June. Moreover, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has hinted that the White House would seek to employ a pool-based testing approach.

For his part, Admiral Brett Giroir of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — who was tapped by President Donald Trump to spearhead testing efforts — opined that pooled screening would allow for up to 60 million tests to be conducted monthly by September.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The FDA’s press announcement was accompanied by a statement from Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn — another member of the White House’s task force — who called the authorization of pooled testing an “important step forward” in the current screening crunch and the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

“This EUA for sample pooling is an important step forward in getting more COVID-19 tests to more Americans more quickly while preserving testing supplies,” said Hahn. “Sample pooling becomes especially important as infection rates decline and we begin testing larger portions of the population.”

Confirmed case numbers of coronavirus infection have surged to record highs in recent weeks, prompting some states to reconsider their reopening of commerce and public spaces. As shared by The Inquisitr on July 17, an unpublished coronavirus document that was reportedly prepared for the White House asserts that 18 “red zone” states should roll back reopening.