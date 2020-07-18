Bruna Rangel Lima Splashes In The Water In An Orange Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 18, to share an upload that consisted of two videos that showed the model wearing a teeny bikini as she emerged from the ocean. Bruna’s latest set wowed her 4 million followers.

Bruna tagged the location as Zoni Beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico. A brilliant blue sky shined overhead, dotted with several white clouds. She stood in the turquoise waters of the sea.

She wore a bright, skimpy two-piece that set off her tanned skin. The bandeau top of the orange bathing suit featured a keyhole cutout right at the model’s décolletage, which showcased her buxom bust and ample cleavage. Her sun-kissed midriff and enviable abs were on full display.

The thong bottoms of the swimsuit dipped low on Bruna’s lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her bare derriere was on full view for her fans.

In the first clip, Bruna looked directly at the camera as she made her way out of the clear water, at one point knee-deep in the ocean. As she splashed her way out of the sea, she raked her fingers through her wet, brunette locks.

As for the second piece of footage, she had her back to the camera as she walked back into the water. Her hair cascaded down her shoulders, swinging behind her back. Her hands grazed the waves. Her strut made her booty pop, drawing attention to her backside and making it the focal point of the video.

In the comments section of the post, Bruna’s followers were quick to respond with positive messages and a wealth of heart and flame emoji.

Some thought she looked like a goddess of the sea.

“Beautiful mermaid,” gushed one social media user, punctuating their comment with a red heart and a fire emoji.

Others were envious of those who got to be there with her.

“Jealous of the photographer,” shared another.

Others still loved the entire look.

“She a whole mood,” wrote a third person, following up their message with a red heart.

“Super sexy,” said a fourth follower, including a flame emoji.

The two-piece slideshow was double-tapped more than 38,000 times and received upwards of 370 comments at the time of this writing.

