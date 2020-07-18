Anna Katharina Flaunts Insane Bronzed Bikini Body In Hot New Photo

Fitness model Anna Katharina is wowing her Instagram followers with a hot new post. On Saturday afternoon, the blonde bombshell posted a bikini photo that showcased her insanely toned physique. Anna wore a classic Fendi-patterned swimsuit which was in the designer’s traditional brown and black color pattern.

The bikini showed off plenty of cleavage, but most of Anna’s followers were dazed by her toned abs which were highlighted by an impressive tan. The bikini bottoms were very low cut and featured ties that came right at her waist. Holding her hair back in a high ponytail, Anna looked away from the camera as the image was snapped. The model’s reach over her head stretched out her abs showing their definition while also highlighting her rib cage. She sported small gold hoop earrings which featured a thick band.

Despite posing in hot swim gear, Anna was inside when the racy new photograph was taken. She stood in front of a brown bookshelf and a large painting of an old ship.

In under an hour, the new pic from Anna brought in over 8,000 likes and had over 200 comments. Her 1.3 million followers fawned over her in the comment section, as fans left dozens of heart-eyed and fire symbol emoji. Users were completely taken with her glowing physique, which normally doesn’t look as tan. She made sure to tag the spray tan company which helped her achieve the beachy look. Anna looked like she was shining in the photograph, with her admirers saying she was the epitome of perfection.

“You are literally perfect,” one fan wrote.

“I was just contemplating eating a bagel and then saw this and thought better of it. Thank you.” another joked.

“Dang girl can’t get any hotter,” a third commenter added.

Anna’s newest pic is not much different from other images she shares on her Instagram timeline. Her page is flooded with bathing suit shots, most of which are taken outdoors, but Saturday’s Fendi swimsuit was one of the darker outfits she’s modeled in a while. Anna traditionally poses in pink, white, or other light-colored garbs.

Her time posing in a black bikini came almost a month ago where she stood in front of a plain white backdrop while leaning on a wood shelf. The photo was taken of her side profile, not revealing much other than her rib cage and legs. Anna was all smiles in the older photo, however, while today’s post was a lot more serious.