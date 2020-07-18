Maren Morris Rocks White Mini Dress In Latest Instagram Photo

Country singer Maren Morris recently took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure. On Saturday, she shared a post that saw her rocking a white mini dress while enjoying the nice weather.

Maren did not indicate where she was specifically, but the post was geotagged in Nashville, Tennessee. The update consisted of a photo and a video.

In the photo, Maren posed in what appeared to be in an open area on a rooftop restaurant. She stood among tables surrounded by large pink umbrellas with white fringe. Behind her was a pink sofa as well as a floral plant in a large urn. Also behind Maren was a large statue of fellow singer Dolly Parton’s head.

The “I Could Use a Love Song” singer’s dress was white. It featured thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline, which flashed a bit of her cleavage. The short number showed off her toned thighs. She sported a pair of round bejeweled sunglasses that covered most of her face. The 30-year-old accessorized with layered necklaces, a bangle bracelet and rings. She also wore a bold green polish on her nails. Maren carried a small floral bag with a pink strap on her shoulder.

Maren smiled as she faced the camera and stood with one hip to the side, flaunting her slender waistline. She held a drink adorned with a pink umbrella in front of her body. Her hair was parted in the middle, and she wore it loose around her shoulders.

The video was a close-up of the Dolly Parton statue. The clip started out showing the ground before panning up to give her fans a close up shot of the sculpture, which showed Dolly smiling.

The post was a huge hit, garnering more than 38,000 likes and over 200 comments within an hour of going live.

Most of the comments were positive, with many fans raving over how good she looked considering she just gave birth in March.

“How do you look so good all the damn time?” quipped one admirer.

“And all your hard work is showing. I’m beyond proud of you. You look KILLER MAREN!” a second follower wrote.

“cannot believe you had a baby almost four months ago,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Rocking that dress mama!!!” commented a fourth fan.

Maren certainly does seem to be in terrific shape. She also seems to be enjoying the summer weather. Earlier this month, she shared a snap that featured her looking fantastic in a green print bikini while she relaxed with her son. The two wore matching outfits as they spent some time on the water in a giant inflatable car.