Kristen Doute Adds Fuel To Brittany Cartwright Pregnancy Rumors With New Videos

Rumors have been swirling that Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor. Co-star and BFF Kristen Doute added major fuel to the rumors after posting a video that shows Brittany hanging out in a bikini but covering her stomach from the camera.

Kristen posted to her Instagram stories a video of her and Brittany hanging out on a lake in Kentucky. While the song “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexa plays in the background, Doute pans around the boat to show the assembled group, which includes Jax and Kristen’s current boyfriend Alex Menache.

Kristen wears an orange one-piece swimsuit with a pair of gold necklaces while hanging out on the boat in Lake Cumberland. Her dark, wet hair is pulled back in a high ponytail. She finished the look off with a pair of flat-top tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Brittany sits on the side of the boat in a blue bikini with her hair pulled up in a top knot and a pair of black sunglasses covering her eyes. But it’s not the outfit that had people speculating. The Vanderpump Rules star sits with a matching blue towel that she has wadded up in front of her stomach.

She further covers her midsection with her arm during the clip while she smiles happily for the camera. At one point she even appears to check the towel to make sure it is covering her up.

While it could just be the desire to hide a part of her body that she may be insecure about, commenters speculated, some fans thought that Brittany was trying to cover up a baby bump.

“She’s definitely pregnant. Kristen’s live video shows Britney [sic] with a towel over her stomach. And then she looked down and made sure it was covered up when she knew she was on video,” commented one person on the accompanying Instagram post.

Others took issue with the speculation.

“This is literally the first time I have ever commented on a celebrity account, and it’s to say that as a woman who had a long road to getting pregnant, nothing is worse than people always assuming or asking if you are pregnant. Mind ya business,” wrote one follower.

Kristen and Alex flew to Kentucky to reunite with their friends and former co-stars. Brittany and Jax have been staying in Kentucky after her mother became ill after a botched surgery, as The Inquisitr previously reported.