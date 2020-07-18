Kaley Cuoco Mourns The Loss Of One Of Her Dogs

Kaley revealed that a dog she recently adopted had to be put down.

Kaley Cuoco had to bid a sad farewell to a dog that she rescued just a few months ago. On Friday, The Big Bang Theory star took to her Instagram stories to reveal that her sweet senior canine, Barney, has passed away.

Kaley’s tribute to her pet can be seen here until the 24-hour viewing period on her stories expires. She shared a photo of herself giving Barney a hug around the neck, and she explained why he had to be put down. The actress wrote that he had stopped eating and was “visibly in pain.” She also revealed that she and her husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook, understood that the lovable pooch wasn’t going to be around for long when they adopted him, but the couple wanted “to give him a warm home and lots of love” during his final months of life.

Unlike Kaley’s other elderly rescue, Dumpy the chihuahua, Barney didn’t reside at her home. Instead, he became a resident of her husband’s Pomponio Ranch, which is where his horses are housed. The Instagram page for the ranch shared some details about the canine. He was a Labrador who was 14 years old when he was rescued, and he became a “barn dog” who spent a lot of time chilling out on his comfy bed in one of the ranch’s massive stables. He befriended Kaley and Karl’s blue nose pit bull, Blueberry, and the younger pup was fond of giving him “kisses.”

“Every single person fell in love with him,” Kaley wrote in her tribute.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

The actress decided to adopt the dog when she was in New York City filming her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he joined her furry family in February through the efforts of A Purposeful Rescue in Los Angeles. Kaley thanked the organization for trying to save senior dogs, and she also praised the staff at Pomponio who took care of “Barnacles.”

“Every day he got so much love and attention,” she wrote. “He was adored!!!”

Kaley also encouraged her fans to “adopt don’t shop,” and she has certainly practiced what she preaches. She has saved numerous animals over the years, including tiny terrier Ruby and three pit bulls: Norman, Shirley, and Blueberry. Karl had a bulldog named Tank when the couple got married, and Dumpy joined the family just a few months ago. Kaley has also rescued miniature horses and a pair of cute rabbits named Simon and Leni that reside in a large greenhouse in her garage.