Riley Keough Breaks Silence On Her Brother Benjamin’s Death With Heartbreaking Instagram Post

The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley said the loss she is feeling is a pain that is 'new' to her.

Riley Keough posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, nearly one week after his sudden death from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 31-year-old granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley posted a tribute to Instagram as she recalled her close bond with her sibling, who was just 27 when he died in Calabasas, California.

Riley shared a series of photos of her with Ben on her social media page. One photo showed the siblings — the eldest children of Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley with her ex-husband Danny Keough — from behind as they walked together. Another pic had them sitting on a couch together, and a third pic showed Benjamin giving his older sister a kiss on the cheek. A final snap had the young musician sitting in his actress sister’s dressing room as she hugged him.

In the caption to the photos, Riley described the deep pain she is experiencing in the aftermath of her brother’s shocking death.

Riley told her Instagram followers that the mornings are the hardest for her because she sometimes forgets Ben is gone. She also revealed that she has not cried over her baby brother’s death she is afraid if she starts she will never stop. The actress described the pain she is feeling is something that is “new” to her.

Riley also described her late sibling as an angel, a protector, and her best friend before asking him to give her the strength she needs to cope with the “giant hole” he has left in her heart.

“I can’t believe you’ve left me,” she captioned the post, before adding that what she is feeling is “true heartbreak.”

It is clear from Riley’s post that Lisa Marie’s children were extremely close.

In comments to the gut-wrenching post, fans and famous followers offered Riley words of condolence and comfort.

“Praying for you and your family Riley,” wrote actress and singer Rowan Blanchard.

“Thinking of you,” Twilight star Taylor Lautner wrote.

“Your guardian angel, Love you Ri,” added model Camila Marrone.

“So sorry Riley. One moment at a time. Sending you all the love,” wrote Dakota Fanning.

Rumer Willis, Olivia Munn, and many other celebrities also replied with loving messages for Riley and her grieving family.

Lisa Marie has not yet publicly spoken about the loss of her only son, but three days after Benjamin died, she was photographed walking outdoors with his girlfriend Diana Pinto, per Page Six.

The only grandson of Elvis had reportedly been to rehab for drugs and alcohol in the past and had long struggled with the pressures of living up to his famous family’s name.