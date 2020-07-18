Devin Brugman Rocks Skimpy Floral Bikini While Snuggling With Her Puppy Outside

Devin Brugman showed off both her killer body and her adorable four-legged companion in a new Instagram post on Saturday. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a bright, skimpy bikini that showed off her best assets as she relaxed under the sun with her puppy.

The photos showed Devin sitting in a rattan chair in the grass with her black and tan pup in her arms. Beside her, another chair and a striped shirt or towel could be seen. Her picnic area was set up in front of a white fence and tall hedges. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Devin and highlighted her tan skin.

Devin’s swimwear included a white demi-cut top covered in green and yellow tropical flowers. The low-cut neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The back also had an open concept that exposed her sideboob.

Devin’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also on show.

Devin added a few accessories to the look, including black rectangular sunglasses, dangling silver earrings, and a silver teardrop necklace. She tied her brunette locks back in a messy ponytail.

The first few images showed Devin leaning back in the chair with the dog pressed against her chest. She extended her pins out and pointed her toes. In the remaining photos, Devin sat up and crossed her legs and held her furry friend up in front of her face. She arched her back slightly, which accentuated her figure, and flashed a huge smile.

Devin’s post received more than 9,000 likes nearly 60 comments in an hour as fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“These chairs are so cute but not as cute as u,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“I have never seen anything cuter,” another user added.

“Now that’s a solid beauty!! Oh my!!” a third follower wrote.

“This is the cutest thing i have ever seen,” a fourth fan said.

Devin always knows how to drive her fans wild, even without her puppy by her side. Earlier in the week, the model wore a plunging white swimsuit as she sprawled out by the pool, which her followers loved.