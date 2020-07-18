Ex-‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Opens Up About Daughter Palmer And Frontline Worker Husband Jason

Cameran Eubanks has emotional moments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameran Eubanks admitted to going through emotional moments amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a recent Instagram post to one of her fans and followers.

Months after confirming she will not be appearing on the upcoming seventh season of Southern Charm, which reportedly began filming earlier this year, prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Cameran responded to a woman who asked her if her young daughter, Palmer, is craving time with other children while under strict social distancing restrictions.

“No, not right now,” Cameran admitted.

While Cameran’s daughter may not be craving time with her peers at this point in time, Cameran went on to tell the fan that when it comes to keeping Palmer safe and away from possible illness, she feels a lot of guilt and often finds herself in tears because of it. As she explained, things are quite scary in Charleston, South Carolina at the moment as the city faces a surge in positive cases.

“We are currently a major [COVID-19] hotspot and she has enough risk with Jason being a frontline worker,” Cameran explained. “I also don’t want to expose other children due to Jason being so close to it. It sucks but it is what it is. Feels like Groundhog Day a lot.”

As fans of Southern Charm well know, Jason is an anesthesiologist. So, when it comes to exposing himself to COVID-19, he is at a much greater risk than the average person. He’s also at risk of bringing the illness home to both Cameran and Palmer if he were to unknowingly contract it while at work, or elsewhere.

Earlier this year, weeks into production on the upcoming seventh season of the Bravo reality series, Cameran confirmed her exit from the show to a fan on Instagram who asked her if she would be returning to the show for its new episodes. Because Cameran never released a statement about quitting to the public, her brief Instagram confirmation came as a big surprise to many.

Cameran Eubanks attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day. ason Kempin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameran shared more information with her fans and followers after a report suggested that she left Southern Charm because her husband had allegedly been caught cheating. As she shared at the time, she was quite upset about the fake claim and suggested that it was made up as a “ploy for ratings.”

Cameran then said that the rumor didn’t actually surprise her because “this is what reality television had come to.”

“It disgusts me,” she added.