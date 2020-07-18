Dasha Mart Scintillates In Black Dress That Accentuates Her Incredible Curves

Dasha Mart — the Russian model and fitness guru known for her incredible displays of flexibility — provided class and glamour to her popular Instagram feed on Saturday, July 18, uploading a sizzling spread in which she wore a scintillating black dress that would look right at home at any black-tie affair.

Rather than flaunting her curves in the seemingly extravagant dress in a setting with pomp and circumstance, though, she returned to a relatively mundane setting that had featured in other recent updates — a laundromat.

As shared by The Inquisitr earlier this week, Dasha had uploaded another provocative pictorial that was shot at the laundromat in which she wore a tempting lingerie ensemble. Similarly, she sported the aforementioned dress in a video that was posted to her Instagram in June. However, her most recent offering of a four-pic slideshow in the form-fitting dress may have been the best post of the bunch.

In the first snap, Dasha was captured standing before a bank of clothes dryers with her arms folded and her body contorted slightly, which elevated her right shoulder and provided extra accentuation of her dynamite curves. Although the garment was by no means skintight, her dress — which had a soft luster on its surface — pleasingly conformed to her various contours.

As her image was captured by the camera, Dasha looked off to the side with her full, red lips parted and her long, blond locks flowing down over her shoulder and bosom on one side.

The second picture found part Dasha laying over the tops of several washing machines. With one leg resting over the other and one arm bracing her upper body while propelling it upward, she caressed her hair on the side with her off hand and kept her eyes closed as she posed. Her fit, yet shapely figure was evident in the shot, highlighted by her right hip, which jutted upward from her waist.

That photo was followed by one in which Dasha posed again with the dryers, although this shot was taken from more of a straight-on angle. And while her arms were similarly folded, she allowed one of her forearms to hang down over her leg, where she seductively tugged at the edge of the dress to reveal more skin.

Dasha’s laundromat pictorial was capped off with a playful photo that featured Dasha sitting atop a washer with her legs crossed while smiling and twirling her hair.

The 30-year-old’s return to the laundromat had generated thousands of double-taps as of this writing, while well over 100 comments had been left.

“Super styling and an even better look,” wrote one fan.

“The woman’s confidence in herself gives her a special beauty,” opined another admirer.

“I love your doing laundry apparel — soooooo hot!!!!” stated a third commenter.