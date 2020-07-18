Laurence Bedard Shows Off Tattoos & Impressive Cleavage In Bright Orange String Bikini

Laurence Bedard sparked a frenzy among her Instagram fans on Saturday morning. The model just posted a titillating photo that showcased her incredible physique and thrilled her hordes of followers. The tattooed beauty shared an image that racked up more than 12,000 likes in less than an hour after it went live.

The brunette, who is known as Lolobe on her social media platforms, rocked a bright orange bikini that clung to her voluptuous curves. The swimsuit highlighted her cleavage, curvy hourglass frame and showed off her toned abs and minuscule waist. The matching ensemble had an interesting, rather risqué detail on both the top and bottoms. Unlaced grommets edged the seam of the garments and added some metal bling.

The bikini top left very little to the imagination, much to the delight of her fans. Laurence flaunted her impressive cleavage in the teeny swimsuit. The halter neck top tied behind her neck and left an unobstructed view of her bronzed décolletage.

Laurence’s bottoms were equally skimpy. The panties tied high on her hips and she showed off her curvaceous legs and slim thighs while posing for the camera.

The social media star’s tattoos took center stage in this specific image. Fans were stunned by her flawless figure and the inked artwork that she proudly displayed on her frame.

The 27-year-old styled her signature short bob-length hair in a middle-part. Her sleek coiffure framed her delicate facial features.

Laurence posed in a room with a sheer white curtain that allowed plenty of light into the space. She demurely looked downward while slightly pouting her lips, and wrapped one leg in front of the other in an unusual stance. Laurence gripped one of the dried sticks, in a cream container, in her well-manicured hand.

Soon after sharing the photo, her followers quickly inundated the comments section with positive feedback and emoji.

“You are so incredibly gorgeous,” one fan raved, and followed it up with a heart emoji.

“Great body, love the artwork,” another complimented the influencer.

A third Instagram user asked Laurence a very pointed question.

“Nice ink! Are you getting leg sleeves?” they wanted to know. The French-Canadian model already has tattoos covering her arms like a sleeve, and they were curious to know if she was going to do the same to her legs.

As far as one person was concerned, Laurence was perfection.

“Tatoos + Body = Most beautiful woman in the world,” they gushed.

Laurence has a fan base of over 2.8 million people on Instagram alone. In this particular shot, she unabashedly flaunted her amazing body and tattoos. However, The Inquisitr recently reported that she has a sweeter, more feminine side that counterbalances her edgier personality.