Russian Fitness Model Evgeniya Lvovna Completes Grueling Routine In A Face Mask And Yoga Pants

Russian fitness model Evgeniya Lvovna demonstrated to her 1.1 million Instagram followers that she was still committed to her exercise regimen despite state mandates that require masks to be worn at the gym.

The new measures have been put in place as health experts have warned about rising cases in the United States, including Lvovna’s current location of Nashville, Tennessee.

For the gym session, Lvovna wore a trendy mismatched athleisure set. The top consisted of a traditional sports bra in a black hue that highlighted the sun-kissed tan that the model had recently achieved thanks to a short trip to Florida.

The sports bra also featured a low scooped neckline in the front that showcased Lvovna’s décolletage and a twist on the classic racerback style in the back. Beneath the bust was an elastic band that had “Balr,” the garment’s label, print across it.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Lvovna coupled the sports bra with a pair of yoga pants. The spandex-like material of the leggings hugged her curves, and the high-cut style cinched at her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Lvovna completed the look with a pair of thick white socks that extended over her ankles in addition to chunky white and black sneakers. Last but not least was a white and black striped mask that she wore throughout the entirety of the routine.

The Instagram star styled her hair into a loose bun, allowing a couple of escaped tendrils to frame her face. She accessorized with a simple charm necklace and also opted for over-the-ear Beats headphones to provide some musical stimulation for the routine.

Lvovna began the video by giving fans a mirror selfie of her enviable figure. She then demonstrated up and down plank taps before embarking on a number of core-focused moves.

In her caption, Lvovna explained that masks were mandatory at the gym and could only be removed if drinking or engaged in temporary “heavy physical exertion.”

Fans loved the new update, awarding around 9,000 likes and more than 160 comments.

“Thank you for showing it’s okay to work out with a mask,” wrote one thankful fan.

“Staying extra fit… keep inspiring,” gushed a second, emphasizing the sentiment with a bicep emoji in addition to two red hearts.

“That outfit really really suits you!!” raved a third.

“Goals,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

Before this recent upload, Lvovna had dropped jaws after modeling a cherry red swim set, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.