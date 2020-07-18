Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Cleavage, Assets In Snakeskin Bikini Top And Thong

Model, social media star and podcaster Lindsey Pelas got the weekend off to a sizzling start by posting a video to her Instagram feed that offered a heavy dose of curves as she sported a scanty, mismatched bikini combination. Her July 18 update — in which she referred to herself as “QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE” in the accompanying caption — found Pelas in a pool surrounded by vegetation, as well as her own, private waterfall, as she advertised for an energy drink.

To further add to the jungle motif, the 29-year-old Eyes Up Here host was wearing a top that bore a snakeskin pattern. That, in tandem with the stringy, black thong bottom that she wore, made for an incredible showing of cleavage, as well as her plump, rear-side assets.

The video clip began with Pelas on her knees in the pool with her back facing the camera and her body torqued to provide extra emphasis on her buxom booty and overall curvaceous figure. In the meantime, her long, wavy, blond hair flowed backward and nearly touched her hindquarters at its ends. A few beats later, she turned quickly toward the camera, offering a sultry stare.

Shortly thereafter, the video cut to a front-side shot of Pelas on all fours and resting at the edge of the pool she once inhabited. As she did so, she stared seductively at something off-frame. After a quick cut to the energy drink that was being advertised, the clip transitioned to a shot of Pelas that was taken through the vegetation, obscuring her sinuous frame slightly as she stood for a pose.

The next transition offered a pleasing rearview shot of Pelas as she sampled the drink; her round derriere seemingly popped out of the frame as she did so. That was followed by several quick cuts of Pelas in poses similar to those that had already been shown, as well as straight-on shots in which Pelas faced the camera directly, caressing her hips as she stared into the camera.

The commercial nature of the video notwithstanding, it proved to be a quick hit with many among Pelas’ 8.9 million followers on Instagram. After just 30 minutes on her feed, the clip had racked up more than 15,000 views. Meanwhile, her fans voiced their overwhelming approval in the comment thread.

“I would say that you are the most beautiful thing in the jungle,” opined one admirer.

“You look amazing,” said another.

“Can I be your cheetah?” inquired a third commenter.

Pelas has been busy bringing the heat on her popular feed of late. As shared by The Inquisitr on July 16, she recently showed off her curves in a neon green bikini that may have equaled her snakeskin number with its tempting accentuation of her fit form.