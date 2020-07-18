Elizabeth Hurley Goes Braless Under Open Coverup While Sporting Tiny Bikini Bottoms

When it comes to flaunting her incredible, seemingly age-defying figure on social media, Elizabeth Hurley is a pro. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to showcase her fit physique while going braless under an open shirt while posing in her yard.

According to the caption, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star was home for the photo in the update, which saw her lying on her back on a patch of bright green grass. She has been spending time in England since the COVID-19 pandemic, and has shared several snapshots that featured her enjoying the pleasant weather while there.

Elizabeth, 55, was wearing a white coverup, which she wore open. The sides of the coverup were mainly on the ground beside her with just enough of her breasts covered up to keep the photo safe from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. She went braless underneath the garment, showing off her cleavage and flat tummy. She also sported a pair of striped bikini bottoms, which had small chain links for side straps. They sat low on her hips, showing of the smooth skin on her lower abdomen. She accessorized her look with a silver pendant necklace.

With one arm under her head and her eyes closed, the celebrity smiled as she appeared to be enjoying the warmth on her skin. Her other arm was on the grass next to her body. Her long hair spilled onto the grass underneath her head as she turned her face to the sun. She posed with one knee up, showcasing her toned thighs.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 39,000 likes and 1,100 comments within an hour of it being shared to her account.

As usual, hundreds of Elizabeth’s fans took to the comments section to rave over how spectacular she looked.

“you look so amazing so sexy ms hurley beautiful and amazing and sexy photo from you you look so amazing,” gushed one admirer.

“Oh, Lord! What a blessing to my eyes,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Seriously!!! How can anyone be this beautiful!!” a third comment read.

“I’m seriously crushing on you Hurley… You’re so beautiful,” wrote a fourth fan.

Elizabeth gives her adoring fans plenty of content to enjoy. She has a sharp sense of style, and it seems nothing she wears ever looks bad. It also does not hurt that she has a body like most women decades younger than her. Earlier this month, she shared a picture that saw her rocking a striped bandeau bikini while posing on the beach.