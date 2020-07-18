‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Denies Being Lisa Vanderpump’s Puppet, Applauds LVP’s New Show ‘Vanderpump Dogs’

Camille Grammer is defending her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Camille Grammer was accused of being Lisa Vanderpump’s puppet by a fan on Twitter who got wind of a recent article in which Camille was seen lashing out at Lisa Rina and slamming her as a hypocrite for her past behavior towards both Vanderpump and Denise Richards.

In response to the article, which mentioned the way in which Rinna seemingly slammed Vanderpump on her birthday by sharing a photo of a pill-topped cupcake on her birthday, which came after Vanderpump’s brother, Mark, died of an apparent suicide, the fan had suggested that “Camille is [Vanderpump’s] puppet.”

“Nope,” Camille insisted.

While Camille may not be doing Vanderpump’s dirty work with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, the two women have remained in touch in the year since Vanderpump left her full-time position on the series. In fact, in November of last year, as Vanderpump hosted her 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Hollywood, California, she and Camille were seen posing alongside one another on the red carpet.

Camille was also present when Vanderpump opened her Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at the Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas that same year.

Also on Twitter, Camille applauded Vanderpump’s new series for bringing “feel good stories” to the world through her West Hollywood animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, after Vanderpump mentioned the “beautiful poignant stories of rescue” that will be featured on her upcoming show, which will air on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

“Feel good stories we need these days,” Camille replied.

While Vanderpump quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in June of last year, Camille recently made her return to the show during a party thrown by Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, at their Encino, California home.

Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump attend the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Peacock first announced Vanderpump’s new spinoff earlier this week when they shared a commercial that featured the Vanderpump Dogs rescue center in West Hollywood and spoke of the “pampered” lives of the pets living at Vanderpump’s facility.

In the advertisement, Vanderpump’s new spinoff, Vanderpump Dogs, was described as a “Peacock original.”

A short time after Vanderpump’s series was confirmed, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member took to her Twitter page, where she told her fans and followers that she had been keeping her new show a secret for “months.”

No word yet when the new show will begin streaming on Peacock.