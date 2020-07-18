Danielle Knudson Rocks A Pink Crop Top & Gives Off ‘Barbie Vibes’

Canadian model Danielle Knudson looked sweet, sexy, and sassy in a new photo that she shared via Instagram on Saturday morning. The blond beauty teased in her caption that she was giving off some Barbie vibes and her fans did not hesitate to agree with her.

This new snapshot showed Danielle lounging on a luxurious-looking green couch with what appeared to be a pale-gray painted wall behind her. She had one hand resting between her upper thighs and the other arm was extended, seemingly snapping this photo. She had her blond hair styled in loose waves that swept over her head and gently framed her face and cascaded over her shoulder.

The 31-year-old Canadian stunner smiled broadly as she looked directly toward the camera with a sparkle in her eyes. She wore a delicate necklace that added a pop of bling and she highlighted her curves with a fairly simple, yet sexy, ensemble.

Danielle’s outfit consisted of a form-fitting pink crop top and comfortable, distressed jeans. She tagged the brands LPA, GRLFRND, and Revolve in the photo, and indeed, both the top and jeans were pieces available via the LPA and GRLFRND lines under the Revolve umbrella.

The LPA “Fenella” garment was made of tweed fabric and there was fringe trim around the edges. The front had several accent buttons running fro the neckline to the hem and the bottom hem was cut at a triangular angle to add an extra dash of interest to the stunning piece.

“Yep, definitely a hottie!!!” a fan praised.

The pink tweed fabric had faint gray or black striping accents woven into the tweed. In addition, the adorable crop top had a low, square neckline that allowed Danielle to show off quite a bit of cleavage. The GRLFRND jeans appeared to be a bit baggy at the waist and the combination of garments allowed Danielle to flaunt a peek of her smooth, flawless skin along her side and back.

“Love that pink on you!” one of Danielle’s followers praised.

“very pretty this morning,” another fan of the model’s noted.

Danielle has a flair for flaunting her petite, trim figure in enticing ensembles. She posts plenty of snaps demonstrating her killer ability to highlight all of the best attributes of a tiny bikini, but she does just fine showcasing sportswear too.

“Lovely vibes you are,” someone else shared.

It did not take long for several thousand followers of Danielle’s to like this new selfie snap and add comments highlighting their favorite aspects. The gorgeous model’s ensemble seemed to make the most of her girl-next-door image while adding a sultry vibe that everybody clearly loved.