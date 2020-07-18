Lisa Rinna Speaks Of Letting Someone Go After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion As Camille Grammer Calls Her An ‘A-Hole’

Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer shared pointant posts on Instagram after the taping.

Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer both shared telling posts on Instagram on Friday after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special was filmed virtually on Thursday.

After Lisa seemingly suggested that because Denise Richards sent a letter of cease and desist to Brandi Glanville during production on Season 10 last year, there was a major lack of drama at the taping, Lisa returned to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a post about letting someone go she was “pointlessly” holding onto as Camille slammed her to a fan on the social media platform by calling her an “a-hole.”

“The day you just say f*ck it and let go of the person you’ve been pointlessly holding onto is the day your life gets a whole lot better,” read a message Lisa shared on her page on July 17.

Lisa also said that when it comes to the quote she shared, which was first posted by the Word Porn account, she believes that the message could be “posted by many.”

As fans may have heard, Lisa seemed to be in good standings with the majority of her co-stars after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion was filmed and in a photo shared by Kyle Richards, she was seen goofing off with a number of her cast mates, including Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Teddi Mellencamp.

Amid Lisa’s post on her Instagram Stories, Camille surfaced in the comments section of another post, where she was seen responding to a fan who lashed out at Lisa for her behavior on the latest episode of the show.

“So glad you were on last night. You kept it classy when Rinna was showing what an a-hole SHE is,” the person wrote, seemingly giving a nod to the way in which Lisa called out Camille for sharing mean tweets about the cast on her page in recent months.

“Thank you! She’s a rude a-hole,” Camille agreed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa took to her Instagram Stories in the wee hours of Friday morning to inform her fans and followers that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was “bullsh*t.” She also said that in her six years with the show, she has never said such a thing about a reunion taping.

“I guess cease and desists work,” she added.

Earlier this year, Brandi confirmed that Denise sent her a letter of cease and desist amid rumors of an affair between them.