‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina Anstead Makes Exciting Announcement About Her Reality TV Show

Christina Anstead (formerly known as Christina El Moussa) just revealed some exciting news. She announced that HGTV had renewed her reality TV show, Christina On The Coast, for a third season. The real estate investor looked polished in her jeans and t-shirt and had her fans congratulating her on the program’s renewal. They also loved the look of the 70s-inspired kitchen that she was standing in.

The Flip or Flop star dished that production of the series would start in August and that the team already had some home transformations lined up. The third season would also consist of 12 one-hour episodes that would put her design talent on display. She also thanked HGTV and the viewers for their love and support.

The 37-year-old kept her look casual chic to showcase her fabulous physique. She wore a dressy black t-shirt with a pair of trusty skinny jeans. The top had a plunging neckline and revealed just a hint of cleavage. It also had lacy black sleeves for a feminine touch.

Christina’s jeans hugged her curves and put her trim hips and thighs on display, before they tapered down to her killer shoes. She rocked the platform wedges that added an edge to her cute outfit.

The reality star styled her hair in a middle-part and let her blond tresses tumble down her back and shoulders in soft, loose waves. Christina accessorized with an assortment of bangles in black and ivory tones.

The TV personality posed in a retro-inspired kitchen. Christina stood next to an off-white counter and placed one hand on her hip. She looked directly at the camera and smiled.

In the background, dark wood cabinets encased a refrigerator and a double wall oven. Beneath Christina and the counter, plenty of drawers provided ample storage space and the tiled backsplash added a touch of whimsy to the room.

Christina’s followers inundated her with messages and engaged with her on the social media platform and seemed to be thrilled about the news of the renewal.

“Congratulations! Love your show and love watching you succeed,” one viewer commented.

Another raved about the aesthetic of the space.

“Wow it looks like a throwback to the 70’s,” they said.

A third Instagram user paid her a sincere compliment.

“I know you get a lot of negativity but I really enjoy every show that you have done! I will be looking forward to watching season 3!” they gushed.

The celebrity has amassed a sizeable following of over 1.3 million people on her Instagram account alone. Her popularity remains evident as over 50,000 admirers have already liked the image, and it received a staggering 1,273 comments.