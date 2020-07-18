Jennifer Garner Wows Fans By Building Her Own Dunk Tank & Getting Soaking Wet

The actress shared an Instagram video revealing how she created a device that dumped water on her.

Jennifer Garner showed off her creative side by undertaking an unusual project. On Saturday, the 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of her successful attempt at building her own “dunk tank.” Her 9.4 million followers were impressed by her handiwork, and the 13 Going on 30 star looked delighted when she got drenched by the device.

The video began with a shot of Garner clamping down a large piece of plywood. She put on a pair of protective plastic goggles and held up a jigsaw. The actress then went to town on the wood with the power tool.

She was shown sanding the wood down and using an electric screwdriver to attach a metal hinge to a small chunk of it. It was then attached to a larger plank. Next, Garner used red and blue spray paint to create a round target.

Garner checked to make sure that the rim of a large plastic bucket fit into the slot that she had created for it. She then attached the piece of string that was essential for the dunk tank to function properly. When everything was ready, the entire contraption was affixed to one of her children’s large pieces of wooden playground equipment. It appeared to be a playhouse on a raised platform. Garner placed the empty bucket onto its stand, and she filled it up with water.

The actress enlisted her unseen cameraperson to help her test out the dunk machine. Garner sat on a short stool underneath the device, and a tennis ball was thrown at the target. This caused the bucket to be released, and she let out a scream as she got soaked. However, she immediately jumped out of her seat and rejoiced upon discovering that her creation functioned properly.

When she got up, it was revealed that the front of her dark T-shirt and the seat of her blue pants had taken the brunt of the deluge of water. She seemed eager to test the device on her children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

“Where are my kids?” she asked as she grinned at the camera. “Kids!”

Garner added the famous theme music from the movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to her video, and she also edited it so that it included a slow-motion instant replay of the moment she got drenched. Her entire production received rave reviews from her Instagram followers.

“Engineer? Artist? Cutest person alive? ALL of the above!!!” read one response to her post.

“Coolest mom EVER,” another comment read.

“OMG! There’s nothing you can’t do! You’re awesome! Can we be best friends?” wrote a third fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Alias star also entertained her fans with a hilarious collection of footage that showed her dancing on her kitchen counter and drinking wine in her pajamas while doing the laundry.