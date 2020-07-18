Heather Dubrow Reacts To Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge Quitting ‘RHOC’

Heather Dubrow believes the two women have a lot going on in their lives.

Heather Dubrow spoke out about Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County during a recent podcast appearance.

Three years after she left her own full-time position on the Bravo reality show after five seasons, Heather reacted to Vicki and Tamra quitting the series in January after appearing on the show for 14 and 12 seasons, respectively.

“They’re both such incredible people and characters,” Heather told Us Weekly magazine on the latest episode of their podcast, Getting Real with the Housewives.

According to Heather, she doesn’t like to refer to her former Real Housewives of Orange County cast mates as characters but felt for a long time that they should be nearing the end of their times on the series.

“Every year I would say, ‘they have to be done,'” Heather admitted.

That said, when it comes to Vicki and Tamra, Heather believes that the two women were able to constantly bring the drama to the show because there’s always something going on in their lives. As she explained, the ladies are rich with content and were always tons of fun to watch on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Heather went on to speak about the way in which cast members have been known to come and go from all of the Real Houswives franchises and said that when it comes to the way in which the show has been a hit for so many years, it is the show itself that keeps viewers tuning in, not the cast members.

“I’ve always thought that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” she shared.

Heather added that she believes The Real Housewives of Orange County will live on amid the many cast changes that will happen in the future and suggested that it is not a necessarily bad thing for Bravo to change up their casts from time to time and allow the show to have many moving parts.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge appear at BravoCon. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Heather also recently addressed Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which came last year after the restaurant owner spent nine seasons on the show in a full-time position. During an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Heather noted that many felt the series would face hardships after she left. However, as Heather also explained, the show is actually “doing better than ever” as it continues to thrive with its remaining members.

“The show is doing better than ever. Sometimes the show just has to keep moving,” Heather explained.