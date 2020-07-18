Gabrielle Union Wears A White Bikini For Fun Family Time In The Pool

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade spent some time in the pool on Friday and a couple of the kids joined them for the fun. Gabrielle posted the clip on Friday evening and the family’s fans went crazy over it.

In her caption, Gabrielle included a tease about blue hair and it appeared that it was step-daughter Zaya with some newly-dyed locks in the background. The former America’s Got Talent star wore a white bikini for her session of splashing around in the water and her hubby Dwyane was goofing around behind her.

Of course, the couple’s little girl Kaavia James was included too. She appeared to be wearing a Puddle Jumper life jacket along with a swim diaper and as kicked and navigated her way around the pool like a pro.

Gabrielle wore a fairly simple bikini for this session of family frolicking. The white bandeau top had an O-ring in the center and kept the essentials covered, while just a glimpse of the matching bottoms could be seen as she played in the water.

She is currently sporting her short, natural hair, and her curls were wet and slicked back over her head. As she played around, she looked back toward her husband over her shoulder and gave him a sassy little grin.

“I literally love y’all!” one of Gabrielle’s fans commented.

A lot of people commented on how amazing Kaavia was doing in the water, and many praised Zaya’s blue tresses as well. Over the course of about 12 hours, the clip had already been viewed about 730,000 times and received nearly 800 comments.

“Looks like a lot of family fun time,” another fan shared.

“Looks like a happy household to me,” a follower detailed.

Indeed, it has seemed as if the household has been a happy one over the past few months. A few months ago, Gabrielle and Dwyane opened up about Zaya’s journey in embracing that she is transgender and they threw a big bash for her 13th birthday. She also photographed Gabrielle for a huge magazine spread, signaling that the teen is living her best life and continues to have the full support of both of her parents.

Gabrielle wasn’t in a bikini to flaunt her incredible physique this time, as it was all about quality interactions with her loved ones. Despite that, she garnered plenty of attention from her fans for her flawless figure, although her sparkling grin may have managed to outshine her curves.

“So proud and happy mama,” one person noted, and it seemed that plenty of others picked up on the same vibe.