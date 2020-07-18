Heather Dubrow Claims She Hasn’t Watched ‘RHOC’ Since She Left The Cast

Heather Dubrow isn't a viewer of the Bravo reality series.

Heather Dubrow is no longer a viewer of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a recent podcast appearance, the former cast member and mother of four admitted that after leaving her role on the Bravo reality series in 2017, she quit watching the show. That a said, she has kept in touch with a number of her former co-stars.

“You know what? I haven’t watched the show since I left,” Heather revealed to Us Weekly magazine on the latest episode of their Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “I didn’t watch before, and I haven’t watched since I’ve left. I keep up with a bunch of the girls, I’ve run into some of them, but not the day-to-day.”

While Heather is not tuning into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she said that when it comes to the time she spent on the show, she has all good memories of the time she spent with her former cast mates. She even said that she had an “amazing time” filming the show’s seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th, and 11th seasons.

According to Heather, she believes that everything ends at some point and feels that when it comes to the show, the success of the series is result of the concept of the show in its entirety, rather than the individuals who have come and gone from it. As Heather noted, the show will live on regardless of the “moving and changing” that takes place amongst the cast, and that certainly isn’t a bad thing.

Although Heather hasn’t been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County for three years, she has been involved in some of the cast’s drama in recent years and embarked on a social media feud with Kelly Dodd after an awkward encounter in Southern California last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Heather spoke to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, where she reacted to her former Real Houswives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, speaking about the incidents that had allegedly led to her exit from the show. As Heather explained to the outlet, no one should be discussing her departure from the show, except for her.

“But I will tell you this: I was five seasons on the show, which was an amazing run and there are so many great, fun moments on that show,” she shared.

Heather also said that appearing on the show gave her a platform that both she and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have benefitted from.