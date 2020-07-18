Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Embracing While On Set Of Their New Movie In Puerto Rico

In the wake of reports that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting serious in their new relationship, the two were spotted embracing and displaying PDA while filming a new movie in Puerto Rico.

Hollywood Life reported that a photograph shared by producer Randall Emmett on his Instagram page showed Kelly embracing Fox from behind.

Emmett, the fiancé of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, shared the pic to his social media late last night. Aside from the couple, other notable celebrities like Emile Hirsch were also present in the snap. The article noted that they were in Puerto Rico to film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The movie is an upcoming crime thriller in which both Fox and Kelly star. Aside from Hirsch, the cast also contains stars like Bruce Willis, Michael Beach, Luke Haas, and Sistine Stallone.

According to the caption, the group was recently reunited after being apart for four months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Several of the couple’s fans took to the comments section of the post to compliment her and gush about how happy she looked in the image.

“OMG look how happy Kells & Megan are! He deserves sm!” gushed one person.

“Wow Megan has never looked happier!” said another alongside red and pink heart emoji.

“Now that’s a crew I want to hang out with!!!!” chimed in a third user.

“Megan appeared to be in a blissfully delightful mood as the “Bad Things” rapper held her tightly in the romantic snap,” noted the outlet.

The Transformers alumna wore a pair of black shorts and a matching bandeau that displayed her toned midriff. She accessorized with a choker necklace characterized by a gold pendant and donned black heels. Fox did indeed look quite happy in the image as she smiled brightly at the camera.

Kelly also looked relaxed as he cozied up to Fox, resting his head on top of hers with his hands wrapped around her stomach.

While Midnight in the Switchgrass might be their latest project together, it isn’t the first. Fox previously appeared in the steamy music video for the rapper’s song “Bloody Valentine,” which was released around the time romance rumors first started to circulate.

Technically, the mother-of-three is still married to estranged husband Brian Austin Green, but as The Inquisitr reported yesterday, it appears Green is moving on as well. He is reportedly settling down into a relationship with model Tina Louise and the two are allegedly exclusive now, opting not to date anyone else.