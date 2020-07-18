Denise Richards’ Fans Tell Her To Focus On ‘The Bold & The Beautiful’ Instead Of ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Drama

The actress had 48 pages of soap opera script to memorize while dealing with real-life drama on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards got some advice from her fans amid the ongoing drama she is facing on the Bravo reality show and during the recently taped Season 10 reunion.

In a new post on her Instagram page, Denise shared a photo of herself back on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful, where she plays Shauna Fulton. The actress, 49, was pictured wearing a gray mask as she held up a thick script for her role on the CBS soap. Denise also had two pens in her hand as her gorgeous blue eyes peeked out from behind the script.

In the caption to the photo, which can be seen below, Denise teased that she had 48 pages of dialogue to memorize amid the RHOBH reunion drama. While she joked that it was “silly” of her to think she could learn all her lines while dealing with the catty crew on the Bravo reality show, she added that she did indeed get through it all. Denise also told fans that she has been back to work for two full weeks on the Bold and the Beautiful set after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus health pandemic.

In comments to the post, fans praised “booked and busy” TV star for staying professional amid the reality TV drama.

“Do us all a favor don’t go back to the Housewives you’re too good for that show. Enjoy your family and BOLD!!!” one fan wrote.

“Focus on B&B! ” another added. “You don’t need RHOBH… You have a real job & you’re effing Denise Richards!”

Another follower joked that the actress should have answered all of the questions on Andy Cohen’s update special with only B&B dialogue. And others pointed out that this is why the other Bravo stars are jealous of Denise.

“Talented, glowing, smart, level-headed, and strong. They WISH they could be you,” one fan wrote. “Haters will hate and you’ll keep on thriving, we love and support you, Denise!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store next!!”

RHOBH veteran Camille Grammer also replied to the post with clapping hands and double heart emoji, and the soap star also got a sweet comment from her B&B co-star Rena Sofer, who wrote that she did great and that she always works with so much “grace and kindness.”

There has been a lot of buzz regarding Denise and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s upcoming Season 10 reunion. At the last minute, Brandi Glanville did not attend because producers were reportedly afraid that her presence would cause the other gang up on Denise. Brandi’s allegations that she hooked up with the married actress are a major storyline this season.