Cara Delevingne & Margaret Qualley Have An Animated Lunch In Los Angeles

Actresses Cara Delevingne and Margaret Qualley shared a friendly masked kiss after grabbing lunch in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. This outing is the second time the women have spent time together in the past week.

Margaret arrived at the restaurant first and secured a table. The ladies were dining at Lemonade restaurant in Studio City, California. The casual eatery serves “seasonal California cuisine.” The 25-year old actress sat with her headphones on until her pal arrived. She then met Cara outside of her car, where the two shared a friendly embrace before The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress got out of her tan Audi SUV. The two walked across the sidewalk to the table where Margaret had been waiting.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The ladies were dressed casually for their time together. The 27-year old wore a white hoodie with graphics on the front, short denim cut-offs that showed off her long legs and matching socks with sandals. Cara’s blonde hair was up in a messy bun.

Margaret, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, was dressed similarly. The Nice Guys actress wore denim shortalls with a white tank top underneath and carried a navy blue Jansport backpack. The actress accessorized with simple round sunglasses. The friends both sported protective masks during most of their time spent together.

The pals chatted throughout the meal, and times were quite animated. Margaret lounged back in her chair and laughed as Cara talked. In one photograph, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress had her hands up in a “rock on” pose with her headphones in her ears, and in a video obtained by the outlet, Cara punched both of her arms out in front of her.

The ladies cleaned up their places and shared a cigarette before saying goodbye. With their masks back on, the two had a long embrace and even shared a masked kiss before Cara got back in her car.

This is the second time the pals have seen each other recently. Cara and Margaret caught up with one another at a Black Lives Matter Rally in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Suicide Squad actress was there with Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, photos from the event showed 27-year-old Cara embracing 18-year-old model Kaia. The pictures sparked speculation that the two were dating and many online commented on the significant age difference between the pair.