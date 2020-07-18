Tarsha Whitmore Celebrates Her Birthday In A Skintight White Bodysuit

In her latest Instagram post, Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 845,000 followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a skintight white bodysuit. Tarsha tagged the brand WMNS WEAR in the picture, suggesting that’s where her bodysuit came from.

Tarsha appeared to be standing in a dim restaurant, and the photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated. She mentioned in the caption that the look was one of her birthday outfits.

The jumpsuit featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders in almost a halter-style, and the fabric hugged her ample assets. Seaming on the bodice highlighted her hourglass shape, and the top portion of the jumpsuit also had a lace-up detail on the front that added a sultry vibe to the look.

The jumpsuit clung to her voluptuous hips and thighs, and had a snug fit all the way down to her ankles. The white hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and the ensemble fit her perfectly.

Tarsha added a few accessories to finish off the look, although she kept it monochromatic. In one hand, she carried a small, structured white purse, and she also had a thick bracelet on one wrist. She added a hint of sparkle with a few rings, and wore a pair of shoes with clear tops. The choice of footwear elongated her legs, and accentuated her shapely body.

The only pop of color in her look came from her choice of lip color, as she went for a bold red shade. Her long locks were parted in the middle, and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She posed with one arm by her side and one resting on her hip as she looked directly at the camera.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the birthday look, and the post racked up over 13,600 likes within 16 hours. It also received 137 comments in the same time span.

“Bombshell,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“A whole queen,” another follower commented.

“Dominating the Gold Coast today with ease. Gorgeous sight,” a third fan remarked, loving the entire vibe of Tarsha’s look.

“You are a goddess,” another wrote, including a duo of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared the first of her celebratory posts, and revealed to her followers that she was celebrating her 20th birthday. For that particular update, she wore a skimpy yellow bikini that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and posed on a pristine sandy beach.