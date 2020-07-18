Gavin Rossdale Calls Gwen Stefani Divorce A ‘Terrible Time’

The Bush frontman said his divorce led him to create 'bruised music.'

Gwen Stefani’s former husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, got a little candid about their 2016 divorce in a new interview published this week where he opened up about the “terrible time” he went through as a result of their very public split and how parting ways with his wife of 14 years influenced his music.

Gavin spoke out about the difficult period in his life when he discussed Bush’s new album The Kingdom with Louder Sound.

The singer, who shares three sons with the “Hollaback Girl” singer, opened up about the split as he noted that the band’s last album was very heavily influenced by his personal life as well as his single season stint as a coach on the British version of The Voice in 2017. Ironically, Gwen has appeared on the U.S. show on several seasons and will return to her spinning chair once again when the show returns to NBC later this year.

“The last record [2017’s Black And White Rainbows] had a nod to me being on The Voice. It was a bit more mainstream and didn’t really work. It confused everyone!” Gavin said, before he elaborated on his rocky personal life at the time.

“I’d got divorced – and either side of any divorce is a terrible time for anyone – so I was making bruised music,” the star continued.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

However, having moved on from the seemingly pretty nasty split, Gavin appeared to suggest that he’s now in a better place and writing music fans may be a little more used to hearing from the rock band.

“But once the dust had settled this defiance came in, this desire to get back to angrier things. In a way this one was a triumphant return to myself,” he said.

Gavin also spoke out about the intense media scrutiny that still follows him around in the wake of his romance with Gwen.

“I suppose there is a degree of celebrity to me, and I try to be humble about it,” he admitted, as he told the site that he does still get the odd paparazzi follow him around and joked that if he’s even seen with a woman the speculation begins that he’s getting married.

“I’ve learned to take it in my stride, to not take that stuff, or myself, too seriously,” he added.

Gavin’s latest confessions came shortly after he previously opened up about a song on the band’s new album which appeared to be inspired by his former wife, who’s been dating country star Blake Shelton for the past four years.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the track, titled “Ghosts In The Machine”, appears to detail the heartbreak of a broken relationship of many years. Gavin hinted that it could be inspired by his around two decade long romance with the mother of his children.