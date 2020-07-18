Brad Womack, 47, Is Unrecognizable In ‘Bachelor’ Sneak Peek, Teases He’d Star On ABC Dating Show A Third Time

The Texas bar owner starred on the ABC dating show in 2007 and 2011 and is still single.

The Bachelor alum Brad Womack gave a surprising answer when he was asked if he would ever star on the rose-filled reality show again. The two-time franchise star teased that he’d consider a return to find love more than a decade after his controversial second run on the series.

In a sneak peek to Womack’s guest appearance on the upcoming special The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever, shared by People, the Texas bar owner was nearly unrecognizable as he gave host Chris Harrison an update on his life. Womack wore a black t-shirt and sported a bushy beard as he appeared remotely from his kitchen for the special update episode.

When Harrison asked him if he would consider starring as ABC’s leading man for a third time, the 47-year-old still single businessman gave two answers.

“There’s no way you’re being serious about that and there’s no way I would say yes to that,” Womack said to Harrison. “I will not do it a third time. I promise you.”

But when the longtime TV host joked that what he was hearing there was a “maybe,” Womack replied, “You know me well! Let’s go!”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

While Womack appears to be game to dole out more roses, in comments to an Instagram post about his G.O.A.T cameo, seen here, fans were not thrilled to rehash his years on the franchise, let alone give him a third chance at reality TV love.

“Can’t stand him, ” one follower wrote.

“Must we endure the worst Bachelor in history again?” another asked.

“No thank you didn’t care for him at all,” a third commenter added.

Womack famously starred on the ABC show in Season 11 in 2007 and then again in Season 15 in 2011. During his first run, Womack rejected both of his final two women in what is still regarded as one of the most shocking finales of all time. Four years later, he ended his second stint with an engagement to single mom Emily Maynard. When the After the Final Rose update aired a few months later, things appeared a bit tense between the two, and three months later the couple called it quits. Womack later dated AshLee Frazier from Sean Lowe’s season.

Fans know that Matt James will be the next star of the male-led ABC dating show, and Womack’s advice to him came in two words: “Buckle up!” James will also make history as the first-ever Black male lead on the series.