Chanel West Coast Slays In A Gold Bikini & High Heels For New Music Video

Chanel gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her music video for "No Plans."

Chanel West Coast built up the hype for her upcoming music video by giving fans a sneak peek at one of the smoking-hot looks that she rocks in it.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share the short snippet of footage with her 3.4 million followers. Chanel was shown on set filming the visuals for her “No Plans” video. She looked fierce as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a gold bikini. Her structured top boosted her bountiful cleavage up, and it had a flattering sweetheart neckline that put her chest on display. The garment was covered with exquisite beading that drew even more attention to her bust area. Sparkling fringe also trimmed the bottom of the molded cups, while two thick straps crisscrossed Chanel’s rib cage underneath her bust. Her matching bottoms boasted similar straps that stretched over her navel, as well as more flirty fringe that skimmed her hips.

She completed her look with a pair of sky-high heels with platforms that were coated with glitter. The shoes had clear straps with metallic buckles at the ankle. As she moved, the Ridiculousness star’s luxurious ensemble glittered.

Chanel wore her voluminous brunette mane styled in glamorous loose waves that cascaded all the way down to her hips. She was filmed sitting on an ivory sectional couch in a room with a white interior. Gold shag throw pillows were arranged on the sofa on both sides of her. A vase of pink orchids sat on a shelf behind her, adding a pop of color to the room. Soft lighting gave her shoot a sultry vibe.

Chanel lip-synced the words to “No Plans” as she gazed directly at the camera filming her. She slightly moved her hips as she danced in place, but she was more expressive with her arms. She placed one finger against her full lips, used a hand to mime talking on a phone, and wagged her fingers in the air. She also seductively ran her hands over her thighs.

The comments section of the musician’s post was inundated with positive reactions to her teaser clip. Many of the messages were praise for her stunning appearance.

“Can’t wait your song is so lit,” wrote one fan.

“You look so hot,” opined another admirer.

“Chanel you are a great musician and damn are you fine as hell!” a third remark read.

“Chanel you are so beautiful and gorgeous,” declared a fourth devotee.

Chanel isn’t shy about showing off her bombshell curves in skimpy ensembles, and her fans love her for it. In another recent Instagram update, she was captured flaunting her pert posterior in a tie-dye bikini.