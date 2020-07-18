Hanna Oberg Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Full Body Workout Video

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, July 18, to post a new workout video in which she trained her entire body and showed off her sculpted figure.

For the workout, the model wore a white sleeveless t-shirt that she tied in a knot under her chest, giving her followers a peek of her toned abdomen. The shirt left Hanna’s muscular arms exposed, showing off a full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm. She paired the top with green shorts that featured a thick, elastic waistband and rose to the tops of her thighs, leaving most of her shapely legs on display.

Hanna completed the outfit with a pair of high-top Converse sneakers and matching white socks. She wore her brunette waves in a ponytail and left a few strands loose around her face. Hanna accessorized with a black exercise watch.

The full-body circuit took place at the gym and the fitness trainer incorporated dumbbells of varying weights into the routine. The workout included four exercises to be completed for 30 seconds each for a total of four rounds. Trainees were instructed to take a two-minute break in between rounds.

Before beginning the exercises, Hanna showed off her enviable physique for the camera, posing with a smile. She pulled up on her shorts, putting the length of her toned legs on display as she flexed her quads.

Hanna began the circuit with backward steps to presses. She extended one leg behind her into a deep lunge and pushed a pair of dumbbells up toward the ceiling, repeating the move. The second exercise was the squat hold to lateral raises. The trainer positioned herself in a squat and lifted her arms out to the side with a dumbbell secured in each hand.

The third clip featured plank crossovers to rows, carried out from the floor. The model ended the routine with glute bridges to in-and-out walks. Lying on her back with a large weight across her lap, Hanna pushed her hips upward and then walked one leg out in front of her, switching back and forth between sides.

In the caption of the post, Hanna told her followers that she’s doing her own summer shred guide and it’s kicking her butt. She added that she wanted to kick off the weekend with a full-body blast.

The post earned close to 40,000 likes and more than 350 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing platform.