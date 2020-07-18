WWE Rumors: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Discuss Alleged Reason Why They Were Released By Company

Former WWE superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently went into depth about the reasons why they believe they were released by the company in April along with dozens of other wrestlers.

As quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet on Friday, Gallows and Anderson spoke with the site’s editor-in-chief, Ryan Satin, on the most recent edition of their Talk ‘N Shop podcast, and recalled the events that led to their release. As the pair recalled, they weren’t happy with their creative direction upon re-signing with the promotion in July 2019 and later had a talk with then-Monday Night Raw executive director Paul Heyman. This conversation, they added, gave them the impression that he may have big plans for them on the red brand’s programming.

Although Gallows claimed that Heyman told him and Anderson that they should “bury” him if he ever lies to them, they were supposedly informed after their release that the industry veteran “inspired” the decision to let them go. The two then told their longtime friend and onscreen ally AJ Styles about what happened, upon which he purportedly got the same information from another source. As the duo alleged, Heyman initially insisted that he had nothing to do with WWE’s decision to fire them.

Later on, Styles allegedly talked to Vince McMahon to get further clarification on the issue and was told by the company chairman that Anderson and Gallows’ release was a “Heyman thing.”

“Apparently he thought we were making too much money for what we were doing,” Gallows said.

During another part of the podcast, Anderson revisited the topic, suggesting that there were certain people behind the scenes who didn’t like seeing the former tag team champions earning as much money as they did. He also hinted that Heyman might have listened to those individuals and advocated for his and Gallows’ firing.

Despite the above accusations against the former Raw executive director, Gallows and Anderson were also cited as saying that they believe McMahon still had the final word when it came to their fate.

In addition to discussing the purported reasons why WWE released them, Anderson and Gallows also backed up the rumors regarding Styles’ move from Monday Night Raw to Friday Night SmackDown a few months ago. According to Gallows, the current Intercontinental Champion indeed requested to switch brands because Heyman is a “f*cking liar.” He expounded further, suggesting that Styles was thinking mainly of how he couldn’t afford to work with someone untrustworthy, rather than the allegations that Heyman lied to his friends.