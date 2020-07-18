Brandi Glanville Did Not Attend The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Will Have A Separate Interview With Andy Cohen

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville revealed on her Unfiltered podcast on Friday that she did not attend the Season 10 reunion. The reality star shared that it was a “mutual” decision between her and production.

“We honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion as I was set to do, I would sit down separately with Andy [Cohen] and do more of a one on one.”

The reality actress was all set to attend the taping. She had gone to rehearsals and was prepared to face her co-stars including, Denise Richards. The two ladies have had a back and for through the media as the show has been airing. Brandi was even served a cease and desist from Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife in an attempt to stop the actress from commenting. The drama between the women has yet to unfold on-air, although Brandi was fully prepared to face the soap star.

“I don’t cancel. I don’t run away… I’m just not a coward. I am happy to like get in there and fight.”

However, on the day of the reunion, Brandi had a call with production, where both sides discussed how they felt. The crew had some concerns about what would happen if the podcast host attended.

“They didn’t want what happened last year where Camille [Grammer-Meyer] came on at the end and everyone piled on Camille and Camille went crazy.”

Brandi further explained that if she were there, the women might gang up on Denise and not deal with their issues with one another. Brandi joked that her absence might make the ladies work.

“Let these b*tches earn their paycheck.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author was happy with the decision and admitted to feeling “relieved” after it was all said and done. Brandi kept her sense of humor as she talked with her boss about the matter. The Watch What Happens Live host was said to laugh when Brandi questioned if she was still getting paid for the reunion. She will be getting paid.

As The Inquistr previously reported, Brandi had reservations heading into the reunion. The star was concerned that the cease and desist letter would prevent her from speaking freely. Brandi was working with producers to find a way to talk about her issues with Denise without retribution. There was no word on whether the cease and desist will affect the topics discussed during her one on one with Andy.

Brandi wasn’t the only The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to comment on the recent reunion. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa Rinna called the taping “bulls*t.”