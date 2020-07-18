Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ Co-Star Urges Fans To ‘Give Her The Dignity She Deserves’

Taryn Manning claimed Britney is 'under a type of control that’s unfair.'

Britney Spears’ Crossroads co-star Taryn Manning shared a heartfelt message for the star on her Instagram account this week amid the ongoing #FreeBritney movement, which has seen many fans call for the singer to be let out of her conservatorship that has given someone else legal control over her estate and career since 2008. That person was originally Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, though he stepped down last year and passed the responsibility over to her care manager, Jodi Montgomery.

The post, which can be seen on Taryn’s Instagram here, was uploaded on July 17. The actress shared a throwback snap of herself, Britney, Zoe Saldana, and Anson Mount in the infamous 2002 coming of age movie.

In the caption, the Orange Is the New Black actress tagged Britney’s official Instagram account and told her 1 million followers that she had “such a wonderful time with this crew” before she shared her thoughts on the movement.

“Britney I know you’re strong af and have your own brain and thought process. To me you look happy and like you’re having a blast! Keep up the happy posts and your faith in Jesus Christ,” she told the star via the post, seemingly referencing a slew of recent somewhat random and erratic social media videos from the “I’m A Slave 4 U” singer which have showed her dancing alone at home.

“How about instead of #freebritney we say #GodIsWatchingOverBritney,” she then continued of the mom of two, who recently released the single “Mood Ring”.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress urged her fans to “give this wonderful woman the dignity she deserves and earned” as she noted that many of those wanting Britney to be let out of her conservatorship don’t necessarily know all the details of what’s going on behind the scenes.

“Until you know the facts stop speculating and perpetuating the father of lies. We all know she’s under a type of control that’s unfair and things will be fixed,” she said.

“Have faith. Wish her well! Send good vibes of no fear! Please!” Taryn added, before she finished off her post with the hashtag #alldarknesscomestolight.

The upload has received over 11,700 likes in the first 13 hours since she posted it to her account.

The #FreeBritney movement has been going on for years now, but picked up steam last year when fans demanded that the conservatorship end after more than a decade.

However, Britney’s team has always denied the “Piece of Me” singer is in any kind of danger or is being manipulated by those around her. Her attorney Stanton Stein told The LA Times last year that the star is “always involved in every career and business decision. Period.”