Madison Woolley Brings On The Heat In Black Lace Lingerie

Madison Woolley raised temperatures on Saturday, July 18, when she teased her 530,000 Instagram followers with a new flirty update. In her most recent share, the Australian influencer showcased her bombshell curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set that flaunted her hourglass figure and assets.

In the brand-new photo, Madison was seen inside a posh-looking bathroom that had a marble-style interior. The place was well-lit with artificial lights, making it conducive for indoor photography. She stood in front of the vanity, showing off her scanty attire. She posed by popping her right hip to the side as she gazed at her phone’s screen. The babe placed her right hand on the flat surface and took the selfie.

Madison rocked an all-black bra-and-panty combo. The bra looked like a short camisole with a length that reached her midriff, with intricate lace patterns. It had a scalloped hem and a snug fit that enveloped her body like a glove. The undergarment featured sheer cups with an underwire that pushed her breasts upward. Her cleavage was on display, thanks to the plunging neckline. Narrow straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms, crafted in two different kinds of fabric. The sides were sheer, while the middle part that covered her modesty had intricate lace detailing. The semi-high rise waistline accentuated her toned midsection, and the high cut helped accentuate her curvy hips. The color of the set complemented her flawless skin.

The model left her blond tresses down with a center part and opted for a straight hairstyle for the occasion. Although not very visible in the shot, she accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings, as well as rings, and a watch.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about her intimates. She also shared that the underwear set was from a brand called boohoo. The stunner also added a discount code for her fans to use on the brand’s website.

As of this writing, Madison’s newest social media share garnered more than 14,300 likes and over 100 comments. A lot of her online admirers dropped gushing messages and compliments about her insane physique. Countless other followers struggled with words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the picture.

“Wow! Hello beautiful Maddie, you are looking gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Nice bathroom tiles. You look so hot, by the way. I think your boyfriend will be the happiest man on earth if he sees this,” another follower commented.

“You are sensational,” a third social media user added.